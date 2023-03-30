Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $8.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.63% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.64% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

