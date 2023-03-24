Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $8.08, moving +1.89% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.79% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.64% higher within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.93, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

