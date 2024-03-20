Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $12.54, moving +0.4% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.25%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 14.38% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.16.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.