Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) ended the recent trading session at $11.25, demonstrating a +0.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.

The company's stock has climbed by 7.63% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.68, signifying a 37.04% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.22% higher. Currently, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.

Investors should also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Paper and Related Products industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

