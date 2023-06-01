Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $8.95, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.6% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.77, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, SUZ's PEG ratio is currently 0.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

