Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $10.50, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 35.19% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.43% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.49.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

