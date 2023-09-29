Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $10.75, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.53% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.51, so we one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Paper and Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

