Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $10.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.77.

Meanwhile, SUZ's PEG ratio is currently 0.69. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

