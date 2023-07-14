Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $9.27, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3166.67%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 43.67% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SUZ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

