Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the most recent trading day at $12.83, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

The the stock of company has risen by 9.8% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.67. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.21.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

