Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $9.81, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.76% lower within the past month. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.23, so we one might conclude that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Paper and Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.