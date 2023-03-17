Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $8.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.09% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.64% higher. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.35, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that SUZ currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

