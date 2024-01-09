Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) ending at $11, denoting a -1.96% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.41% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.68, indicating a 37.04% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been an 8.22% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.45.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

