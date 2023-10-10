Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed the latest trading day at $11.17, indicating a +1.27% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.58%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.88% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.43.

Also, we should mention that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Paper and Related Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.08.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, positioning it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

