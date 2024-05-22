News & Insights

Suzano S.A. Addresses Market Speculation

May 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Suzano Papel e Celulose SA (SUZ) has released an update.

Suzano S.A. has acknowledged media speculation about a potential transaction with International Paper, which has influenced fluctuations in its share price and trading volume. The company confirmed interest in International Paper’s assets but stated there is currently no formal agreement or decision that would constitute a material fact. Suzano remains committed to transparent communication with the market regarding any significant developments.

