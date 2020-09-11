Suzano prints first EM sustainability-linked bond

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - Brazilian pulp and paper producer Suzano clinched a series of firsts on Thursday when it sold the first ever sustainability-linked bond from an emerging market issuer and the first under new industry-wide principles recently agreed for the format.

Yet, despite being a landmark, the deal also highlighted the controversies attached to the SLB format, first debuted by Italian power producer Enel a year ago, which has been criticised because of the lack of restrictions around how proceeds can be spent.

Suzano sold US$750m of 10-year SLBs at a price of 98.32 to yield 3.95%, in a popular transaction that drew US$7bn in orders. The notes (rated BBB–/BBB– by S&P and Fitch) include a 25bp step-up penalty tied to the company's goal (as measured by key-performance indicators) of reducing carbon emission by 15% by 2030.

Pricing tightened significantly from initial thoughts in the mid-four percent range earlier in the day. The deal also priced through Suzano's outstanding January 2030 notes, which traded at a price of 107.375 to yield around 4.023% as of last Wednesday.

Despite the pricing success, doubts swirled on the deal's environmental impact. Most investors were drawn less by the ESG element and more by the company's solid credit fundamentals, investment-grade rating, and position in a sector largely unaffected by the pandemic, said market watchers.

"I would say at the margin, maybe it received extra demand because of the sustainability aspect. But I don't think the sustainability attribute was [the reason for] the deal's success," said a New York banker following the offering, noting that crossover interest from investment grade-only accounts that don't usually buy LatAm deals perhaps played a larger role.

Indeed, Suzano is a no-go name for some ESG investors. The company has been criticised because of plans to use genetically modified trees. It also looks set to benefit from an easing of environmental laws being pushed through by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

PICKING UP STEAM

In becoming only the second issuer to step-forth with an SLB – Enel, also criticised because of the amount of coal it burns, printed two deals a year ago – Suzano highlights a nascent asset class within the sustainability umbrella of investments that many are labelling the new frontier of ESG.

"Depending on the success we have with this first sustainability-linked bond, in the next years it is probable that we will make new issues of SLB bonds using other KPIs that the company already has," Suzano's CFO Marcelo Bacci told IFR earlier this month.

When Enel sold its SLBs in 2019 a framework for the asset class had not yet been created. But since then, the industry – led by the International Capital Markets Association – has put together guidelines on structuring, disclosure, and reporting for SLBs that were finalised in June.

In formalising guidelines, ICMA addressed some criticisms of the Enel deal, and paved the way for what many see as the huge potential for SLBs. Unlike Green bonds, proceeds from which are tied to specific projects, money raised from SLBs can be spent on anything, increasing their appeal to corporate treasurers.

Suzano, in order to align with the ICMA principles, published a second-party opinion – given by ISS ESG – and put forth a sustainability framework document.

A handful of issuers like Japan's Hulic and Australia's Sydney Airport have expressed interest in SLBs. Uruguay's head of debt management Herman Kamil also told IFR late last year that it too was exploring the space.

"All of this capital being raised for different SDG or green purposes is a step in the right direction, especially as rates are so low, and [it] raises awareness and funding for the right initiatives," said a New York-based investor, referring to the UN's sustainable development goals.

NOT NEARLY ENOUGH

Still some remain unconvinced about the true impact that these types of deals can have, especially when it comes to advancing sustainability goals.

"A company like Suzano is indirectly benefiting in the short-term from some of Bolsanaro's dismantling of environmental protections," said Greenpeace forest campaigns director Daniel Brindis. "I would say this is a distraction from a bigger picture that is problematic. It's distracting from a bigger problem that does deserve global capital."

The Bolsonaro government has made it easier for companies to expand existing plantations and has looked into shrinking protected land. Meanwhile deforestation has increased as enforcement has relaxed.

Yet others take a glass half full approach to Suzano. "[Suzano] understands that people will think that this [deal is controversial] and their concerns will be legitimate but we feel that the company has progressed and now has the capability, strategy and commitment to make sure it's a force for good," said an ESG banker.

The company says it plans not only to be carbon neutral but over the long-term to be carbon positive, using its plantations to remove as much as 40m tons of carbon from the atmosphere by 2030.

A banker close to the transaction said: "We are not talking about a problematic issuer symptomatic of the deforestation problem in Brazil. We're talking about an issuer that is already aligned with the Paris climate agreement."

Other long-term goals for the company include replacing 10m tons of plastic and petroleum with products made from renewable sources by 2030.

The company also aims to increase renewable energy exports by 50% by 2030 and reduce landfill waste by 20% in the same timeframe.

The global coordinators and joint bookrunners of the deal were BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Rabobank and Scotiabank; joint bookrunners Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, MUFG, Santander and SMBC. The transaction funds a tender offer for the company's short-dated notes ranging from its 2024s to 2026s.

(This story will appear in the September 12 issue of IFR Magazine; Reporting by Miluska Berrospi and Tessa Walsh; Editing by Gareth Gore)

