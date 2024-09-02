Suzano Closes 15% Stake Buyout Deal With Lenzing to Expand Business

Suzano S.A. SUZ announced that it closed the previously mentioned acquisition of a 15% stake in Lenzing from its current majority stakeholder, B&C Group. This move will help Suzano expand in new markets.

Details on Suzano’s Deal With B&C

In June 2024, Suzano and B&C announced that they would form a long-term syndicate to together hold a 52.25% stake in the Vienna-based cellulosic fibers supplier company, Lenzing. Per their deal, Suzano will acquire a 15% stake in Lenzing and B&C will hold the majority of the stake (37.25%) and remain the controlling member of the new syndicate.



Along with the 15% stake, Suzano received the right to two seats on Lenzing's board of directors.



As part of the long-term partnership, Suzano has the choice to acquire another 15% stake in Lenzinga from B&C until 2028.

Transaction to Boost Lenzing & SUZ’s Position

Lenzing is a global supplier of premium cellulosic fibers for the textile and non-woven industry. This deal will further strengthen Lenzing’s position as aglobal marketleader for sustainable cellulosic fibers. SUZ aims to boost Lenzing’s position with its established technology, product range and technical knowledge.



SUZ will gain from Lenzing’s deep-rooted understanding of pulp production and cost excellence. The partnership will help Suzano strengthen its competitive position and global presence.



The transaction marks the continuation of Suzano’s strategy to focus on investments, which will enlarge its addressable market in scalable and competitive business models. The investment also moves the company closer to end consumers.

Suzano’s Q2 Performance

In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported net sales of $2.2 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. The company reported an adjusted loss of 56 cents in the quarter under review against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 79 cents.

SUZ Share Price Performance

Shares of Suzano have lost 3.7% in the past year against the industry's 32.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

