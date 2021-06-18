Suzano Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SUZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Suzano SA (Symbol: SUZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.15, changing hands as low as $10.96 per share. Suzano SA shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $6.59 per share, with $14.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.99.

