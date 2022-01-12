Suzano Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SUZ

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Suzano SA (Symbol: SUZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.96, changing hands as high as $11.15 per share. Suzano SA shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SUZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SUZ's low point in its 52 week range is $8.37 per share, with $14.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.05.

