Suzano (B3:SUZB3) Price Target Decreased by 5.65% to 62.64

The average one-year price target for Suzano (B3:SUZB3) has been revised to 62.64 / share. This is an decrease of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 66.39 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.95% from the latest reported closing price of 41.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Suzano. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUZB3 is 0.31%, a decrease of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.48% to 103,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 11,365K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,585K shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUZB3 by 2.45% over the last quarter.

BEXFX - Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,256K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,912K shares, representing a decrease of 6.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUZB3 by 7.89% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,863K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,005K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUZB3 by 28.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,301K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,695K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUZB3 by 27.52% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 8,588K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,632K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUZB3 by 22.07% over the last quarter.

