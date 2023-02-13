Suvretta Capital Management Updates Holdings in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.50MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 13, 2022 they reported 3.14MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.54% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 181.16% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kezar Life Sciences is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 181.16% from its latest reported closing price of $6.53.

The projected annual revenue for Kezar Life Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kezar Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZR is 0.15%, a decrease of 16.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 63,004K shares. The put/call ratio of KZR is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,414K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,031K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,962K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,749K shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 6.94% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,672K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares, representing an increase of 42.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 8.85% over the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 1,889K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

