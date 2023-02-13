Suvretta Capital Management Increases Position in Sutro Biopharma (STRO)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 124.96% and an increase in total ownership of 4.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.62% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma is $22.57. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 252.62% from its latest reported closing price of $6.40.

The projected annual revenue for Sutro Biopharma is $60MM, a decrease of 14.07%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.07%, an increase of 30.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.25% to 59,179K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bvf holds 3,448K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,212K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 56.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 189.08% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,838K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,789K shares, representing a decrease of 33.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 77.03% over the last quarter.

Holocene Advisors holds 2,805K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,709K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sutro Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc., located in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company. Using precise protein engineering and rational design, Sutro is advancing next-generation oncology therapeutics.

