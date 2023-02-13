Suvretta Capital Management Increases Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.97MM shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 88.41% and an increase in total ownership of 2.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 280.64% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $26.11. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 280.64% from its latest reported closing price of $6.86.

The projected annual revenue for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is $30MM, an increase of 52.87%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marinus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 47 owner(s) or 30.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNS is 0.12%, an increase of 62.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.47% to 29,082K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lion Point Capital holds 3,685K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,157K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,150K shares representing 6.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,431K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Woodline Partners holds 1,368K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure, anti-depressant and anti-anxiety potential. Ganaxolone is being developed in IV and oral dose forms intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. Marinus recently completed the first ever Phase 3 pivotal trial in children with CDKL5 deficiency disorder and is conducting a Phase 3 trial in refractory status epilepticus, Phase 2 trial in tuberous sclerosis complex and a Phase 2 biomarker-driven proof-of-concept trial in PCDH19-related epilepsy.

