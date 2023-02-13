Suvretta Capital Management Increases Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.27MM shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (FULC). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 2.38MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 79.95% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.59% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $23.01. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 80.59% from its latest reported closing price of $12.74.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $6MM, a decrease of 46.41%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.16%, an increase of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.36% to 52,378K shares. The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 11.35% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 3,986K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,961K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 48.24% over the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iii holds 3,962K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Trv Gp Iv holds 2,343K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 1,950K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

