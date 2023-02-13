Suvretta Capital Management Increases Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.38MM shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 16, 2021 they reported 2.57MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 148.01% and an increase in total ownership of 4.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 423.42% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is $2.80. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 423.42% from its latest reported closing price of $0.54.

The projected annual revenue for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is $1MM, a decrease of 88.16%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 52.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGLE is 0.04%, an increase of 62.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.12% to 44,976K shares. The put/call ratio of AGLE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 5,348K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sio Capital Management holds 4,669K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,711K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,877K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGLE by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 3,414K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,072K shares, representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGLE by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,410K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.

