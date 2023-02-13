Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 36.82MM shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 45.71MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.44% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 340.50% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mereo BioPharma Group is $4.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 340.50% from its latest reported closing price of $0.98.

The projected annual revenue for Mereo BioPharma Group is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo BioPharma Group. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MREO is 0.05%, a decrease of 22.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 71,951K shares. The put/call ratio of MREO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 10,606K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,203K shares, representing an increase of 50.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 13.99% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 10,366K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 9,829K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,036K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 28.71% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 6,245K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,230K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Clearline Capital holds 3,957K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing an increase of 22.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MREO by 7.97% over the last quarter.

Mereo Biopharma Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mereo BioPharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of six clinical stage product candidates. Mereo's lead oncology product candidate, etigilimab (Anti-TIGIT), has recently advanced into an open label Phase 1b/2 basket study evaluating Anti-TIGIT in combination with an anti-PD-1 in a range of tumor types including three rare tumors and a number of gynecological carcinomas including cervical and endometrial carcinomas. The Company's second oncology product, navicixizumab, for the treatment of late line ovarian cancer, has completed a Phase 1 study and has been partnered with OncXerna Therapeutics, Inc., formerly Oncologie, Inc. The Company has two rare disease product candidates: alvelestat for the treatment of severe Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), which is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in the U.S. and Europe, for which the Company expects to report top line data in the second half of 2021, and setrusumab for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta (OI). In September 2020, the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to setrusumab for the treatment of OI. Following the completion of the Company's Phase 2b ASTEROID study, the Company met with both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to discuss the principles of a design of a single Phase 2/3 registrational pediatric study in OI. In December 2020, the Company signed a license and collaboration agreement for setrusumab in OI with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

