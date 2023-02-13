Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.07MM shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.75MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.60% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 158.42% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is $20.57. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 158.42% from its latest reported closing price of $7.96.

The projected annual revenue for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALV is 0.15%, an increase of 30.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.26% to 30,087K shares. The put/call ratio of KALV is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,239K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 51.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 22.51% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 1,824K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,800K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,552K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALV by 50.15% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,534K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an oral on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks, which completed a Phase 2 efficacy trial in February 2021, demonstrating statistical and clinical significance across all endpoints. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with a Phase 2 clinical trial expected to initiate in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor, called KVD001, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial.

