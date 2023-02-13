Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 65.85% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.73% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 153.73% from its latest reported closing price of $2.01.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is $7MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, a decrease of 24.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.89% to 4,039K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 270K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 59.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 375.69% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 26.25% over the last quarter.

RYJ - Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF holds 132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 55.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 39.53% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 124K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing a decrease of 64.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 5.27% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 92K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 9.39% over the last quarter.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

