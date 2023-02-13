Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in Arcellx (ACLX)

Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.35MM shares of Arcellx Inc (ACLX). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.47% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcellx is $38.08. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.47% from its latest reported closing price of $30.35.

The projected annual revenue for Arcellx is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 201 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 23.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.84%, an increase of 1.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.59% to 41,249K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 4,745K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares, representing a decrease of 42.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 30.63% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 3,192K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing a decrease of 25.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 3,049K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525K shares, representing an increase of 49.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 91.89% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,465K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,142K shares, representing an increase of 53.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 107.68% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.