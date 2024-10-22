Suvo Strategic Minerals Shares Capital Raising Plans

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has released a capital raising presentation aimed at providing general information about the company, though it does not serve as an investment offer or financial advice. The materials highlight current company activities and emphasize that they do not contain all necessary details for potential investors, stressing the need for independent advice.

