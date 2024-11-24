Suvo Strategic Minerals Secures Strong AGM Support

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd. successfully concluded their Annual General Meeting with all resolutions passed, except those withdrawn due to a director not seeking re-election. The company reported strong support for key resolutions, including the election of a new director and ratifications of share placements. This outcome reflects positive investor sentiment towards Suvo’s strategic direction.

