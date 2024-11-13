Suvo Strategic Minerals Secures R&D Tax Refund

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited has received a $380,236 cash refund from Australia’s R&D Tax Incentive Program for its work on ‘Colliecrete’, a low-carbon cement and concrete formulation. This financial boost is expected to support the company’s ongoing R&D efforts and its joint venture with PERMAcast to develop new low-carbon products. Suvo is also exploring additional grants to further its research and commercialisation initiatives.

