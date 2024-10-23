News & Insights

Suvo Strategic Minerals Schedules Upcoming Annual Meeting

October 23, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals will hold its Annual General Meeting on November 25, 2024, in Perth, Australia. Key items on the agenda include the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the election of Mr. Mark Pensabene as a Director. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote on these significant resolutions.

