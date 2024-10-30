Suvo Strategic Minerals Reports Strong Quarter and New Ventures

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals reported robust financials for the September 2024 quarter, generating approximately A$3 million in revenue and securing a significant A$2 million from an oversubscribed placement. The company also made strides in sustainable construction materials, launching its first low carbon concrete product and forming a joint venture with PERMAcast for further development. Additionally, Suvo expanded its market presence in China with increased kaolin orders and implemented cost-optimization measures at its Pittong operations.

