Suvo Strategic Minerals Issues New Unquoted Securities

November 10, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 2,000,000 unquoted equity securities, set to expire on November 11, 2026, and exercisable at $0.06. This move is anticipated to enhance the company’s financial strategies and investment potential. Investors interested in the mining sector may find this development noteworthy as Suvo expands its market activities.

