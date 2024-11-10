Suvo Strategic Minerals Issues 10 Million Unquoted Options

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.
Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 10 million unquoted options, set to expire in October 2026, each priced at $0.075. This move is part of a previously disclosed transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors in the mineral sector might find this development noteworthy as it could influence Suvo’s market position.
