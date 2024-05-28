Suvo Strategic Minerals’ Green Concrete Venture

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has partnered with PERMAcast to forge a joint venture aimed at producing low carbon geopolymer concrete products, leveraging the strengths of both companies to capitalize on a rapidly growing global concrete market. They have agreed on a non-binding term sheet to negotiate a Joint Development Agreement within 30 days, with an incorporated joint venture entity to be equally owned by both parties. This collaboration is poised to accelerate the commercialization of environmentally friendly concrete solutions in an industry responsible for a significant portion of global greenhouse gas emissions.

