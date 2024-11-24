Suvo Strategic Minerals Expands in Asia and Diversifies Operations

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Suvo Strategic Minerals has achieved significant growth in the 2024 financial year, with a turnover increase to $12.3 million, driven by new sales in Asia, particularly in China and Malaysia. The company is making strategic moves in the Japanese market, focusing on using kaolin in both emission control and automotive industries. Additionally, Suvo has partnered with PERMAcast to bring low-carbon concrete products to market, marking a significant diversification in its business operations.

For further insights into AU:SUV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.