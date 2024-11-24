News & Insights

Suvo Strategic Minerals Expands in Asia and Diversifies Operations

November 24, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has achieved significant growth in the 2024 financial year, with a turnover increase to $12.3 million, driven by new sales in Asia, particularly in China and Malaysia. The company is making strategic moves in the Japanese market, focusing on using kaolin in both emission control and automotive industries. Additionally, Suvo has partnered with PERMAcast to bring low-carbon concrete products to market, marking a significant diversification in its business operations.

