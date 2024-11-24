Suvo Strategic Minerals Enhances Board with New Appointment

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.
Suvo Strategic Minerals has appointed Peter Trinder as a Non-Executive Director, marking a shift towards a green concrete commercialisation strategy. Trinder’s extensive experience in concrete technology is expected to bolster Suvo’s joint venture with PERMAcast in developing low carbon concrete products. This strategic move aims to leverage his expertise and industry connections to advance Suvo’s position in the market.
