Suvo Strategic Minerals Awaits Capital Raising Announcement

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to make an announcement related to a capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. Investors are keenly watching for updates from the company that could impact its stock performance.

