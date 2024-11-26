Suvo Strategic Minerals Appoints New Director

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has announced the appointment of Peter Trinder as a new director, effective November 25, 2024. This update is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team. Investors may find this move indicative of Suvo’s strategic direction and potential growth opportunities.

