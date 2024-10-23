News & Insights

Suvo Strategic Minerals Announces Upcoming AGM

October 23, 2024 — 01:17 am EDT

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, encouraging shareholders to submit proxy forms and questions in advance. Shareholders are advised to access meeting documents online or update their communication preferences for electronic delivery. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s management and influence key decisions.

