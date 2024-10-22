News & Insights

Suvo Strategic Minerals Announces New Securities Issue

October 22, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Suvo Strategic Minerals (AU:SUV) has released an update.

Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited has announced a new issue of securities, with plans to release a total of 72,499,999 securities. This includes ordinary fully paid shares and options exercisable at $0.075, expiring in October 2026. The proposed issue date is set for October 29, 2024, providing potential investment opportunities for interested parties.

