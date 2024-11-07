News & Insights

Stocks

Sutton Harbour Group Advances Debt Reduction and Development

November 07, 2024 — 05:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sutton Harbour Holdings (GB:SUH) has released an update.

Sutton Harbour Group is actively reducing its debt by selling property assets, completing a recent sale that generated £376,000. The company is also enhancing its marina facilities and preparing for new developments in line with its debt reduction strategy. Meanwhile, Sutton Harbour is collaborating with local stakeholders to address the closure of fish auctioning services at Plymouth Fisheries.

For further insights into GB:SUH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.