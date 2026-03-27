Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Price Target Increased by 13.85% to 37.74

The average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) has been revised to $37.74 / share. This is an increase of 13.85% from the prior estimate of $33.15 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.51% from the latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an decrease of 95 owner(s) or 61.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.08%, an increase of 147.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 90.34% to 5,309K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 9.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 748K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company.

Kynam Capital Management holds 480K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares , representing a decrease of 960.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 418K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 338K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 312K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.