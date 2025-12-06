Sutro Biopharma (STRO) Price Target Increased by 1,325.54% to 39.05

The average one-year price target for Sutro Biopharma (NasdaqGM:STRO) has been revised to $39.05 / share. This is an increase of 1,325.54% from the prior estimate of $2.74 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 350.94% from the latest reported closing price of $8.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sutro Biopharma. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 26.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRO is 0.03%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 55,695K shares. The put/call ratio of STRO is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Suvretta Capital Management holds 6,488K shares representing 76.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 5,088K shares representing 59.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,524K shares representing 53.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,732K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 3,389K shares representing 39.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,042K shares , representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 3,120K shares representing 36.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,060K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRO by 10.95% over the last quarter.

