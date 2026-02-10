Sutro Biopharma Stock Rises 8% After Announcement Of Pricing Of 7.9 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Stock of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) is rising about 8 percent during Tuesday morning trading following the announcement of pricing of about 7.9 million shares at $13.98 per share.

The company's shares are currently trading at $15.19 on the Nasdaq, up 8.62 percent. The stock opened at $15.11 and has climbed as high as $17.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $5.20 to $19.50.

The proceeds from the offering, expected to close on or about February 11, will be utilized for general corporate purposes, such as funding research, clinical and process development and manufacturing of its product candidates.

