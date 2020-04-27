Sutro Biopharma Reports Updated Data From Ovarian Cancer Study

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma Inc.'s (STRO) interim phase I updated clinical data for a dose-escalation study of antibody drug-conjugate STRO-002 in ovarian cancer has been encouraging.

As per the updated data, 62% of patients saw a reduction in CA-125 levels of 50% or more or a normalization of CA-125 levels. 100% of evaluable patients who had a CA-125 reduction of 50% or more or normalization achieved stable disease (confirmed or unconfirmed) or partial response and are still on study.

The CA-125 (cancer antigen 125) is the gold standard tumor marker in ovarian cancer. The serum level of CA-125 is used to monitor response to chemotherapy, relapse, and disease progression in ovarian cancer patients. (Source: Role of CA125 in predicting ovarian cancer survival - a review of the epidemiological literature. J Ovarian Res 2, 13 (2009)).

According to the Company, in 75% of ovarian cancer patients in the study, at STRO-002 dose levels of 2.9 milligrams per kilogram (mpk) or higher, there was one partial response and 14 stable disease, as revealed by the initial post-baseline scans.

Commenting on the results, Wendel Naumann, gynecologic oncologist at Levine Cancer Institute and a principal investigator on the STRO-002 study, said, "The preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity we observed is encouraging, particularly in this heavily pre-treated patient population. With limited therapeutic options for these patients, we are excited to continue to advance this clinical program to further investigate its therapeutic potential."

The initial safety and efficacy data from the trial were presented last October.

STRO closed Friday's trading at $11.05, up 2.03%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.