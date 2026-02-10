BioTech
STRO

Sutro Biopharma Prices $110 Mln Underwritten Offering; Stock Jumps 18%

February 10, 2026 — 10:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) surged more than 18% after the company announced the pricing of a $110.0 million underwritten offering of 7,868,383 shares of its common stock at a price of $13.98 per share.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 11, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sutro stated that net proceeds, together with existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, will be used primarily for general corporate purposes, including research, clinical and process development, manufacturing of product candidates, working capital, and potential acquisitions or investments.

Pipeline Overview

Sutro is advancing a differentiated pipeline of next-generation single- and dual-payload antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) built using its cell-free protein synthesis platform.

The company's wholly owned programs include:

•STRO-004, a Tissue Factor ADC for solid tumors, now in Phase 1/1b after receiving IND clearance and moving into first-in-human evaluation.

•STRO-006, a selective integrin Beta6 ADC for solid tumors, which is in preclinical development and expected to enter clinical development in 2026.

•STRO-227, a PTK7 dual-payload ADC for solid tumors, which is in preclinical development.

•STRO-00Y, a dual-payload ADC program for solid tumors, which is in the discovery stage.

In its partnered portfolio, Sutro collaborates with:

•Vaxcyte on VAX-24, a 24-valent conjugate vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease, which has progressed into Phase 2.

•Vaxcyte on VAX-31, a 31-valent conjugate vaccine for invasive pneumococcal disease, which is in preclinical development.

•Astellas on immunostimulatory ADCs (iADCs) for cancers, including at least one program that has advanced into Phase 1/1b after completing preclinical work.

Sutro ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $167.6 million, which is expected to extend its cash runway into at least mid-2027.

On December 3, 2025, Sutro implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

STRO is currently trading at $16.65, up 18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.