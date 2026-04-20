Sutro Biopharma Presents Promising Preclinical Data For Pipeline ADC Programs At AACR 2026

(RTTNews) - Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced promising preclinical data across its pipeline of next-generation ADCs in five posters and one oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026.

Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, an oncology firm, develops site-specific, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Its lead product candidate includes STRO-004, an ADC for the treatment of solid tumours, including non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, endometrial cancer, and bladder cancer.

The company also develops VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates, STRO-003, an ADC for the treatment of solid tumours, such as triple-negative breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and ovarian cancer, as well as haematological cancers and STRO-006.

AACR Annual Meeting 2026-Updates

At the AACR Annual Meeting 2026, the results from a preclinical study of STRO-004, an ADC targeting Tissue Factor (TF), were presented orally and reviewed.

In the preclinical study, STRO-004 demonstrated robust and consistent antitumor activity in the TF-expressing solid tumour patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, with improved efficacy compared to benchmark ADCs.

Also, the firm said that at a single, clinically relevant dose of 5 mg/kg, STRO-004 achieved remarkable disease control and tumour reduction across multiple tumour types.

In addition to the oral presentation, Sutro will present multiple posters highlighting advances across its ADC pipeline, including

STRO-006

-Preclinical data for STRO-006 that demonstrated dose-dependent antitumor activity across multiple solid tumour models at a single, clinically relevant dose of 5 mg/kg, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and head and neck cancers.

STRO-006 shows a favourable pharmacokinetic and tolerability profile, and an IND submission is planned for 2026.

STRO-227

-Preclinical data for STRO-227, a PTK7-targeting dual-payload ADC, demonstrated dose-dependent antitumor activity across multiple solid tumour models, including breast, ovarian and NSCLC, with improved efficacy versus single-payload ADCs.

The firm noted that the program also shows favourable pharmacokinetics, stable payload delivery, and tolerability comparable to benchmark ADCs, supporting the potential of its dual-payload design. Sutro expects to file an IND for STRO-227 in late 2026.

In addition to these presentations, Sutro's strategic partner, Astellas Pharma, also presented preclinical results from its TROP2-targeted iADC program, ASP2998, at the AACR.

STRO has traded between $5.30 and $32.58. The stock closed Friday's trade at $31.55, up 7.50%.

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